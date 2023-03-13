Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

Albuquerque pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

NM sedan fled the scene of fatal accident, investigation is continuing

Associated Press
Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian dead on the east side of town.

Police said Saturday the pedestrian was walking hit by a westbound sedan late Friday night on Zuni Road SE near Dallas Street SE about a block south of U.S. Route 66.

Officers responded just before midnight and determined that the vehicle fled the scene to the west.

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Albuquerque on Friday night. 

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries and later died. The victim's name has not been released.

An investigation is continuing.