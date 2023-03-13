Expand / Collapse search
In New Mexico, 2 teenagers arrested for allegedly murdering 17-year-old boy

1 teen allegedly shot the victim from a vehicle, while the other drove the car in NM

Associated Press
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near Las Cruces, according to authorities.

New Mexico State Police said 17-year-old Benjamin Archuleta was wounded by gunfire from another vehicle on Interstate 25 and pronounced dead at a hospital March 3.

The vehicle’s driver and a passenger who is the suspected shooter were later arrested and their names were being withheld because they're juveniles, police said.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested in connection with a New Mexico shooting that resulted in the killing of 17-year-old Benjamin Archuleta.

Police said the two teens are facing charges of first-degree murder, shooting from at or from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily injury and assault with intent to commit a violent felony.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Archuleta was enrolled at Las Cruces High School but had dropped out before the shooting occurred.