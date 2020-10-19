Parts of southern Alaska under tsunami warning after reported magnitude 7.5 earthquake near Sand Point

Parts of southern Alaska are under a tsunami warning after a reported 7.5 magnitude earthquake off Sand Point in the Alaska Peninsula coastline.

The earthquake struck about 62 miles southeast of Sand Point just before 12:55 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The magnitude of the quake was initially determined to be a 7.4 before it was upgraded to 7.5, said Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the USGS.

“It was a pretty good shaker here,” said David Adams, co-manager of Marine View Bed and Breakfast in Sand Point. “We’re doing OK.”

He said all guests were accounted for and “the structure itself is sound.”

Several communities felt the quake along the southern coast, the Alaska Earthquake Center said. The Tsunami warning extended from Kennedy Entrance, 40 miles southwest of Homer, to Unimak Pass, 80 miles northeast of Unalaska, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Other earthquakes in the area were reported with magnitudes of 5.0 and 5.2, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.

In Kodiak, about 445 miles northeast of Sand Point, tsunami sirens reportedly went off. In King Cove, just west of Sand Point, the quake was felt but there appeared to no significant damage, city administrator Gary Hennigh told the newspaper.

"Residents and cannery workers are evacuating to higher ground until we know more about the tsunami warning,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unalaska officials weren't issuing evacuations as the city is just outside the warning zone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.