Dramatic temperature swings will set the stage for an array of disruptive weather to sweep across the midwestern United States through Sunday.
Following a deadly tunnel collapse at a North Korean nuclear test site, winds may strengthen from the northwest and direct radiation toward northern Japan, according to...
A double-barreled storm will affect a large part of California from Friday to Monday with areas of drenching rain and mountain snow.
A winterlike storm associated with colder air will spread rain and snow over the northwestern United States late this week and this weekend.
The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will play for the second and final time this season as they meet at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.
Favorable temperatures and cloudy conditions will greet runners on Sunday morning in the 47th annual New York City Marathon.
Being comfortable while trick-or-treating can make Halloween much more enjoyable.
A powerful storm unleashed flooding and strong winds, which resulted in widespread power outages and travel disruptions, in the northeastern United States from Sunday to Monday.
The fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy brought a solemn reminder of the storm's damage as well as how affected areas are better prepared for future disasters.
A fast flow of air will prevent cold, warm and dry episodes from lasting very long over much of the midwestern and northeastern United States well into November
Residents of the northern regions of the United States and the southern parts of Canada may have noticed that there have been a larger number of monarch butterflies fluttering...
Anyone planning on venturing out this Tuesday evening in the northern and central United States should make sure they don water- and windproof costumes.
A powerful storm will pummel the northeastern United States with heavy rain, locally damaging winds and significant travel disruptions into Monday.
