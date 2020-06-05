Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide
Published
Last Update 14 mins ago

Alabama shooting leaves 7 dead, authorities say

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A call about a shooting south of Huntsville, Ala., led sheriff’s deputies to the discovery of seven bodies late Thursday, according to reports.

The victims included males and females, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Twitter message, but no ages or identities were disclosed.

An investigation was continuing but authorities said the public faced no immediate threat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was no mention of any suspects being at large or in custody, WBMA-LD of Birmingham reported.

The shooting took place in Valhermoso Springs, about 21 miles southeast of Huntsville, near the Tennessee River.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dominick.calicchio@foxnews.com.