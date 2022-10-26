Expand / Collapse search
Alabama man faces charges after girlfriend was fatally stabbed over 100 times

AL deputies found the 52-year-old woman stabbed and dismembered

Associated Press
An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home.

Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece, al.com reported.

Authorities said a neighbor called 911 Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. requesting a welfare check, believing there had been a shooting at the home. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found Bailey dead.

PARENTS OF SLAIN ALABAMA COLLEGE STUDENT, MAYORS URGE VOTERS TO APPROVE BAIL CHANGE AMENDMENT

An Alabama man is facing homicide charges after his girlfriend was violently stabbed to death.

Fields is being held at the Blount County Jail. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.