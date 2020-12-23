Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Alabama father, son kill each other during confrontation: report

Deputies have been called to the family property in Wagarville over the years

Authorities in Alabama responded Saturday to a shooting that resulted in the deaths of a father and his son, reports said.

Earlier in the day, Kelvin Nicholas Coker, the 32-year-old son, shot one of his father’s dog, Fox 10 News reported.

The station reported that the son fired at four of his father’s dogs when one bothered his girlfriend’s child. Two dogs were killed, the report said.

Blake Richardson, the chief investigator for the Washington County Sheriff’s office, said that the son later pointed a shotgun at his brother and essentially told him to get off his property "or he would kill him."

Kelvin James Coker, the 60-year-old father, arrived at his son’s home armed with a handgun and confronted him about the earlier shooting, the report said. The son reportedly aimed his shotgun at his dad who was inside a truck at the time.

His father "drew his handgun, fired a shot and struck Nicholas."

The 32-year-old, who was reportedly hit in the torso, returned fire and hit his father in the neck. Both died at the scene.

The report said that deputies have been called to the family property in Wagarville over the years and as recently as last week.

