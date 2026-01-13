Expand / Collapse search
Afghan illegal immigrant who stabbed sister for being 'bad Muslim girl' arrested by ICE agents in New York

Waheed Allah Mohammad was previously sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder in 2008 attack

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
An illegal immigrant from Afghanistan previously convicted of trying to kill his teenage sister for being a "bad Muslim girl" was arrested, authorities said. 

Waheed Allah Mohammad, 39, was taken into custody on Jan. 1 in Rochester, N.Y., U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Monday. 

Mohammad was previously convicted of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervision.

DHS ARRESTS 'WORST OF THE WORST' ILLEGAL MIGRANTS, INCLUDING MURDERERS AND PEDOPHILES, IN WEEKEND OPERATION

Waheed Allah Mohammad

Waheed Allah Mohammad, 39, stabbed his sister multiple times and was previously convicted of attempted murder.  (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

"When we say ICE is arresting the ‘worst of the worst,’ this is exactly what we mean," said ICE Director Todd M. Lyons. "We’re conducting targeted enforcement operations to arrest and remove convicted criminals like Mohammad who pose clear threats to their families, communities and states."

In 2008, Mohammad stabbed his sister several times during an argument where he called her a "bad Muslim girl." He said she disgraced his family by dressing immodestly and frequenting nightclubs. 

DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSMAN CLAIMS TRUMP'S ICE IS 'PRIMARILY GOING AFTER INNOCENT PEOPLE, INCLUDING US CITIZENS'

Waheed Allah Mohammad, 39,

Waheed Allah Mohammad, 39, was arrested by federal authorities on Jan.1 in New York.  (Getty Images; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

He lawfully entered the United States on May 24, 2004. However, his attempted murder conviction violated the terms of his legal status, ICE said.

He was convicted in 2009. 

In April 2009, ICE entered Mohammad into removal proceedings. In 2012, an immigration judge ordered that he be deported. 

Biden-era migrant program faces scrutiny after high-profile arrests of Afghan nationals Video

He will remain in federal custody pending his deportation. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
