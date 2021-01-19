Adam Johnson, man seen carrying Nancy Pelosi's lectern during Capitol riot appears in court

The man photographed carrying Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s lectern appeared virtually in federal court Tuesday and after being charged on three criminal counts found himself to be a little more free than he was last week.

The 36-year old Florida man was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, one count of theft of government property, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the Justice Department.

The initial hearing on Jan. 11 for Johnson saw a federal judge grant him release on a $25,000 surety bond and he was ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor. Also, he was placed under a local curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

At Tuesday's legal proceeding, Judge G. Michael Harvey in Washington D.C. also did not order Johnson held and lifted the monitoring of his movements via the GPS tracker citing Johnson's "limited criminal history."

However, he is not allowed to wander freely with his travel limited to the Middle District of Florida. He is also not allowed to possess any firearms.

The father of five is scheduled to appear in court again at 11 a.m. on April 19 for a status conference hearing.

Johnson was discovered after photos of him surfaced wearing a Trump beanie as he carried the lectern around the U.S. Capitol, after allegedly breaking into the building during the attack by pro-Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

The FBI was able to discover his identity by comparing his image to a local media outlet that reported his name.

Law enforcement officials also received an anonymous tip by someone who recognized him as they "shared a mutual friend," reported Special Agent Michael Jeng.

More than 70 people have been charged with the storming of the Capitol, reported The New York Times last week, but hundreds are suspected of illegally breaching the building, prompting the FBI to continue to seek the public’s assistance.

The FBI has warned law enforcement officials that the individual who created and left pipe bombs near the Capitol, is still at large.

Two pipe bombs were found on Jan. 6, one outside of the Republican National Committee headquarters and the other outside of the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Security officials are concerned he remains a threat with the presidential inauguration Wednesday.

The Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol was the first attack on the building since 1814 and has prompted a strong reaction in the amount of security deployed in Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day.

