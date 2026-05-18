Active shooter reported at San Diego Islamic center as SWAT, emergency crews respond

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San Diego Police responded Monday afternoon to reports of an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

The San Diego Police Department said officers were on scene at the mosque in the 7000 block of Eckstrom Avenue and urged the public to avoid the area as the situation unfolded.

A large police and SWAT presence gathered outside the Islamic Center, according to FOX 5 San Diego, while San Diego Fire-Rescue crews also responded to the scene.

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Children from nearby schools were seen being evacuated as officers established a perimeter around the area, the outlet reported.

Mayor Todd Gloria said on X that he was aware of the situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

"I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement," he wrote on X. "Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area."

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In another post, Gloria wrote, "Please avoid the area and follow instructions from public safety officials. We will share updates as more information becomes available."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.