Florida

'Active scene,' report of shooter at Florida State University, 'shelter in place' ordered

The university wrote on X that an active shooter was reported and instructed those on campus to shelter in place

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Florida State University (FSU) police are responding to an "active scene" on its Tallahassee campus and are working to "get it under control." The university wrote on X that an active shooter was reported and instructed those on campus to shelter in place. 

A senior Florida law enforcement source told Fox News that at least one person was in custody, but could not confirm if the individual was a shooter. Additionally, the FBI's Jacksonville field office and Tallahassee resident agency office are on the scene.

Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement on the situation.

"The [FBI] is on the scene at Florida State and we are in communication with agents on the ground. Our priority is the safety of everyone involved. We will keep updating as we learn more. Praying for all," Bondi wrote.

FBI Director Dan Bongino also confirmed that the bureau was on the scene at FSU.

"The FBI is on the scene at FSU. I am en route back to DC from our LA office but we are getting updates on the situation on the plane. We will update you as we learn more," Bongino wrote in a post on X.

Map of FSU showing student union building

A map of Florida State University showing the student union building

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) sent Fox News a statement on the situation, saying that they have received patients "related to an incident" at FSU. However, TMH did not give any information on how many patients or what treatments were administered, citing patient privacy concerns.

"At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share. However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected. We remain in close coordination with emergency responders and public safety officials," TMH wrote.

Police and fire vehicles at FSU

First responders at FSU during a possible active shooter situation.

Tallahassee police and firefighters have been dispatched to the scene.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., wrote on the social media platform X that, "Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding."

Emergency vehicles at FSU

Emergency vehicles near Florida State University amid reports of a possible active shooter situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

