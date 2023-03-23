Accused Georgia baby killer Leilani Simon's lawyers want judge to dismiss murder case

Lawyers for Leilani Simon, who's accused of killing her 20-month-old son Quinton Simon, argued the murder charges should be dismissed because the prosecution didn't provide enough information in the days before Simon's arraignment.

The defense's court filings in Chatham County, Georgia, Monday and Wednesday didn't prevent Thursday's arraignment, where the 22-year-old mom of three pleaded not guilty to all charges in the 19-count indictment.

The prosecution and defense sparred over bail, but the judge sided with the prosecution and denied bond, saying Simon is considered a flight risk.

On Monday, Simon's defense team filed a motion to dismiss the most serious three charges — malice murder and two counts of murder — because they're "imperfect in form and the accused is entitled to more information."

Specifically, her defense team argued that the state failed to "allege any manner of death," according to the filings obtained by Fox News Digital.

According to the indictment, Simon used an unknown object to beat her son, which did "result in serious bodily injury" and "cause Quinton's death."

The fatal Oct. 5 assault caused the toddler "cruel and excessive physical pain," the indictment alleges.

In a separate court filing Wednesday, the defense said four of the 15 counts of making false statements should also be dismissed, which include three denials that she threw her baby in a dumpster and denying that she used drugs on Oct. 4, a day before the alleged fatal assault.

The defense argued that the allegations of concealing the death of another are already a state crime, which is count four of the indictment, and the fifth amendment protects against self-incrimination.

The judge said she will schedule a motion hearing to discuss this week's filings but didn't set a date yet.

Quinton Simon was allegedly killed the day after his mother met a drug dealer and, according to the indictment, she told police that "all she had discarded was normal household garbage."

In late January, prosecutors subpoenaed a local dentist office for records of dental treatments or visits with Leilani Simon from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5, local affiliate FOX 28 Savannah reported.

Prosecutors also subpoenaed Simon’s mother, Billie Jo Howell, for all of her daughter’s journals or similar writings, according to the report.

Julie Rendelman, a New York-based criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor, told Fox News Digital she believed prosecutors were likely seeking dental records to further establish a "timeline" as it pertains to Simon's whereabouts and her alleged false claim of needing Orajel.

"My guess is that she made some type of statements indicating that she had a dental procedure or had to see a dentist between October 1 and October 5, which is around the time when the child is reported missing," Rendelman said. "And they're trying to establish that she is not being forthright in regards to that."

Rendelman also said investigators could be trying to determine if something that happened during a dental appointment would have led to her seeking pain medication, such as Orajel.

"Remember, they don't have any eyewitnesses to the beating," Rendelman said. "The most important thing is to establish who could have been with the child, who would have had exclusive control of the child. Because, if you're able to establish that, you're able to establish potentially who killed or hurt the child.

"If she's made a series of statements, i.e., for example, if she gave an alibi saying, ‘I was at this location,’ on any given day … they're going to check out whether or not she, in fact, was there. Because, if she's not, that's just another thing she lied about. And if she lied, the question becomes, why did you lie?"