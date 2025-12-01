Expand / Collapse search
Luigi Mangione

Accused CEO assassin Luigi Mangione asks judge to toss evidence from his arrest

Defense team challenges backpack contents and police statements from Pennsylvania McDonald's arrest

By Michael Ruiz , Maria Paronich Fox News
Mangione battles to block crucial evidence from UnitedHealthcare CEO murder trial

Mangione battles to block crucial evidence from UnitedHealthcare CEO murder trial

Fox News senior correspondent Eric Shawn reports from Manhattan criminal court as defendant Luigi Mangione seeks to block backpack evidence and police statements in the murder trial of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.



Accused assassin Luigi Mangione returned to court Monday for the first of three hearings in which his lawyers will ask the court to toss evidence in the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The 27-year-old Ivy League alumnus is accused of stalking Thompson, a 50-year-old father of two, before allegedly shooting him from behind outside a Manhattan hotel.

Thompson, who lived in Minnesota, was expected to attend a shareholder conference later that morning.

LUIGI MANGIONE ARGUES DOUBLE JEOPARDY IN BID TO DROP MURDER CASE, SUPPRESS EVIDENCE

Luigi Mangione seated in court as judge drops terrorism charges.

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court for a hearing in the murder case filed against him for killing UHC Brian Thompson on Sept.16, 2025. (Curtis Means for DailyMail/Pool)

Mangione's lawyers are asking the court to suppress evidence collected during his arrest at a Pennsylvania McDonald's five days after the murder. The evidence includes physical evidence from a backpack, including the suspected murder weapon and his journals, as well as statements he made to police before they read him a Miranda warning.

The hearings are expected to run for several days, with a break on Wednesday.

There are three different types of suppression hearings — Mapp, Huntley and Mosley. Two of them are expected this week: a Mapp hearing, to determine whether certain types of physical evidence should be suppressed or thrown out, and a Huntley hearing, to determine if a confession or other statements to law enforcement are admissible. 

Brian Thompson in a blue button down shirt and blue zip-up smiles for the camera

Luigi Mangione allegedly killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (AP Photo/UnitedHealth Group via AP)

LUIGI MANGIONE PROSECUTORS FIRE BACK ON ‘EAVESDROPPING’ CLAIM

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has not yet finalized its trial strategy, and a Mosley hearing, which determines if non-eyewitnesses can testify at trial, is not expected yet.

Mangione faces a slew of charges in New York, Pennsylvania and federally.

A screenshot from surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows an alleged person of interest wanted in connection for the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

A screenshot from surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows a person of interest, later identified as Luigi Mangione, in connection with the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024. (NYPD Crime Stoppers )

State-level terror charges were thrown out earlier this year, but Mangione still faces second-degree murder, seven counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and possession of a forged ID in New York.

He faces a maximum of life in prison in the Empire State.

If convicted on the top federal charges, he could face the death penalty.

This is a developing story. Stick with Fox News Digital for updates.
