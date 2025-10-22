Expand / Collapse search
Luigi Mangione claims he was beaten by seven 'ladyboys' in Thailand months before CEO killing: report

Accused assassin shared WhatsApp messages about Bangkok brawl during Asia travels before Thompson shooting, report says

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Former deputy assistant attorney general says there is a ‘decent chance’ Luigi Mangione receives death penalty Video

Former deputy assistant attorney general says there is a ‘decent chance’ Luigi Mangione receives death penalty

Former deputy assistant attorney general Tom Dupree joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the Department of Justice seeking the death penalty for Luigi Mangione.

Luigi Mangione, the former Ivy Leaguer accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, lost a fight with a gang of seven "ladyboys" in Thailand months before the crime, according to a new report.

The 27-year-old Mangione is being held without bail in New York City while awaiting trials at the state and federal level in connection with Thompson's pre-dawn ambush shooting on Dec. 4, 2024, outside a hotel where he was supposed to attend a shareholder conference later that morning.

In the year before the assassination, Mangione traveled to Asia, climbing a mountain in Japan and drinking with expat Americans in Thailand, according to The New York Times.

It was in the latter country where he was reportedly shocked to learn how little an MRI could cost outside the United States — and where he told a friend over WhatsApp he was beaten up by a group of seven "ladyboys," or transgender women, in Bangkok in March.

LUIGI MANGIONE FACES JUDGE AS POLICE WARN BUSINESS LEADERS OF RISING ASSASSINATION RISKS

A split image showing a busy Bangkok street at night on the left and Luigi Mangione in court on the right.

Left: An image showing Bangkok's bustling nightlife. Right: Luigi Mangione, accused of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, attends a court hearing in New York City on Sept. 16, 2025.  (iStock, Curtis Means/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

It's not clear how serious about the brawl he was in the messages. He attached a photo showing scratches on his arm, according to the report. After that, he returned to Japan and took a spiritual mountain climb up a trail where women hikers are not allowed.

From there, he went to India, where he met with a writer who shared an interest in the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, according to the Times report.

By December, according to prosecutors, Mangione had allegedly written about his disdain for the American health insurance industry and wanting to "whack" a CEO. He is also accused of wanting "to incite national debates" about its shortcomings.

LUIGI MANGIONE’S LAWYERS SLAM ‘VAGUE’ ALLEGATIONS, DEMAND FEDS SHOW THEIR HAND IN ‘BAREBONES’ CEO MURDER CASE

A landscape shot shows a large stream with Japan's Tenkawa Village in the background.

Luigi Mangione reportedly spent time in Tenkawa Village, in Japan's Nara Prefecture, where he found some peace and quiet after his Thailand trip. (iStock)

Police found spent and unspent bullet casings while investigating the assassination, emblazoned with the words "deny," "delay" and "depose." They appear to be a reference to the title of a book that is critical of the U.S. health insurance industry called "Delay, Deny, Defend."

Thompson, 50, was a married father of two from Minnesota, visiting New York City for a shareholder conference. Surveillance video shows a man approach him from behind and open fire with a handgun, which police allegedly recovered in Mangione's bag when he was arrested five days later.

Photo of Brian Thompson was was the Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Unit until he was shot in New York City in December 2024

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot to death in New York. (Businesswire)

A New York judge found no basis for terror-related charges in the alleged assassination case and threw them out last month — taking the top state charge of first-degree murder and a potential life without parole sentence off the table. Mangione still faces a second-degree murder charge, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, with the potential for parole.

Federally, he faces charges including interstate stalking and using a firearm to commit murder, which could carry the death penalty. In Pennsylvania, where police captured him after a five-day manhunt, he faces additional firearms and forgery charges.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty.
