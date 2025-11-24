Expand / Collapse search
Luigi Mangione

Bodycam images show Luigi Mangione's McDonald's arrest as defense challenges evidence collection

Defense team fights to suppress evidence as federal prosecutors defend search and questioning tactics

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
What did NYPD's chief of detectives say that has Luigi Mangione's lawyers mad? Video

What did NYPD's chief of detectives say that has Luigi Mangione's lawyers mad?

The accused assassin's defense team says prosecutors have not provided documentation to back up a very public claim against their client.

Photos showing the arrest of accused UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin Luigi Mangione have been released in court documents as his defense team wrestles with Justice Department prosecutors over whether the potential death penalty and top charges against him should stand.

The images, which appear to be still frames taken from bodycam video, show Mangione eating alone in a corner of the restaurant while wearing a medical mask, him pulling the mask down as he speaks with an officer, and then him being placed in handcuffs.

Mangione's lawyers have asked a federal judge to suppress evidence collected during his arrest, and they have accused arresting officers in Altoona, Pennsylvania, of improperly seizing evidence from his backpack and questioning him before reading his Miranda rights.

MANGIONE DEFENSE CLAIMS HIS 'BEAUTIFUL, PROMISING LIFE DERAILED' IN UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER CASE

A man identified as Luigi Mangione sitting alone at a corner table in McDonald's with a face mask on

Luigi Mangione was sitting in a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, when police arrived to check on a tipster's report after someone recognized him from a wanted poster. (Southern District of New York)

A Justice Department lawyer countered that the search of his backpack was justified because police had reasonable safety concerns, and the only pre-Miranda statement prosecutors plan to use against him is when he allegedly lied about his name in response to a question that did not require the Miranda warning.

A man identified as Luigi Mangione questioned by a police officer

Mangione allegedly gave officers a fake name, "Mark Rosario," when they approached him. (Southern District of New York)

Thompson, 50, was a father of two from Minnesota. He was visiting New York City for an investor conference at the time of his murder.

Surveillance video shows him walking outside a Manhattan hotel on his way to the conference when a masked man approached from behind and opened fire.

A man identified as Luigi Mangione speaks with three police officers

Officers believed Mangione was the person seen in an NYPD wanted poster in connection with the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and arrested him. (Southern District of New York)

Mangione allegedly fled the area on a bicycle and then took a bus out of town.

MANGIONE SUPPORTERS PUSH 'JURY NULLIFICATION' AS UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO ASSASSINATION TRIAL LOOMS

Five days later, customers at the Altoona McDonald's recognized him from a wanted poster and called police. They arrested him at the scene and allegedly recovered the murder weapon in his bag, along with writings critical of the health insurance industry.

A man identified as Luigi Mangione is placed in handcuffs as a large number of police officers fill up the frame

Mangione's defense has argued the search of his belongings was improper, as was questioning him before a Miranda warning. (Southern District of New York)

Mangione's lawyers have rejected the term "manifesto" to describe his journals.

While some supporters have embraced him as an anti-capitalist crusader, Mangione's stops at a Manhattan Starbucks and the Pennsylvania McDonald's both played a role in his capture, according to prosecutors.

A man identified as Luigi Mangione is in handcuffs as police search his bag and other belongings

In addition to murder and other charges in New York and federal court, Mangione faces firearms and fake ID charges in Pennsylvania. (Southern District of New York)

Mangione is accused of "meticulously" planning the murder with the motive of igniting a "public discussion about the healthcare industry," according to the DOJ.

Brian Thompson in a blue button down shirt and blue zip-up smiles for the camera

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot to death in New York. (AP Photo/UnitedHealth Group via AP)

New York prosecutors said Mangione plotted to travel to New York; find Thompson, a Minnesota resident in town for UnitedHealthcare's investor conference; and kill him. Mangione allegedly shot Thompson from behind with a 3D-printed ghost gun and suppressor. 
