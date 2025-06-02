11 stabbed at homeless men's shelter in Oregon, suspect in custody

Eleven people were stabbed at a men’s homeless shelter in Oregon in a scene that a witness described as looking like out of a "horror movie."

One male suspect is in custody following the incident Sunday night at the Union Gospel Mission of Salem, according to the Salem Police Department.

"Everybody was basically trying to move out of his way," witness Malik Law told the Statesman Journal. "He started attacking them."

Bobby Epperly, who lives at the Mission, also told the newspaper that he saw a man outside screaming at traffic and wielding a knife. Inside the building, Epperly said he observed "blood everywhere."

The motive of the attack is unclear. A police spokesperson told Fox News Digital that 11 people received medical care for various injuries.

The Union Gospel Mission of Salem – a faith-based nonprofit that provides shelter and services for the homeless – did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"We welcome those in need with daily essentials to help them recover from homelessness, hunger, addiction and poverty and give them the opportunity for long-term, sustained life change through God’s love and the generous support of our shared community," according to the Mission website.

The organization’s men’s shelter is located across the street from the headquarters of the Salem Police Department.

"It's a really awful situation," Union Gospel Mission of Salem Executive Director Craig Smith told the Statesman Journal, noting that the stabbing began near the building’s front entrance and people were targeted inside and outside the facility.

"I just heard a scream," said another witness, Dan Mills. "I was standing right at the front desk, I was probably no more than 10 feet away, and he stabbed one of the staff members."