©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Oregon

11 stabbed at homeless men's shelter in Oregon, suspect in custody

Witnesses describe chaotic scenes at Union Gospel Mission of Salem with bloodshed near building entrance

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Eleven people were stabbed at a men’s homeless shelter in Oregon in a scene that a witness described as looking like out of a "horror movie." 

One male suspect is in custody following the incident Sunday night at the Union Gospel Mission of Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. 

"Everybody was basically trying to move out of his way," witness Malik Law told the Statesman Journal. "He started attacking them." 

Bobby Epperly, who lives at the Mission, also told the newspaper that he saw a man outside screaming at traffic and wielding a knife. Inside the building, Epperly said he observed "blood everywhere."

Oregon homeless shelter stabbing scene

A police vehicle is seen outside the Union Gospel Mission of Salem building in downtown Salem, Oregon, on Sunday, June 1. (KPTV)

The motive of the attack is unclear. A police spokesperson told Fox News Digital that 11 people received medical care for various injuries. 

The Union Gospel Mission of Salem – a faith-based nonprofit that provides shelter and services for the homeless – did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Salem Police Department Officers

The Salem Police Department said the stabbing left 11 people injured. (KPTV)

"We welcome those in need with daily essentials to help them recover from homelessness, hunger, addiction and poverty and give them the opportunity for long-term, sustained life change through God’s love and the generous support of our shared community," according to the Mission website.

The organization’s men’s shelter is located across the street from the headquarters of the Salem Police Department.

"It's a really awful situation," Union Gospel Mission of Salem Executive Director Craig Smith told the Statesman Journal, noting that the stabbing began near the building’s front entrance and people were targeted inside and outside the facility. 

Union Gospel Mission of Salem stabbing scene

Police tape surrounds the Union Gospel Mission of Salem building following the mass stabbing on Sunday, June 1.

"I just heard a scream," said another witness, Dan Mills. "I was standing right at the front desk, I was probably no more than 10 feet away, and he stabbed one of the staff members." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.