8 children dead in mass shooting that began as domestic dispute, police say

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A domestic dispute that led to a shooting in Louisiana left eight children dead at different homes early Sunday before the shooter was stopped dead after a chase by officers, authorities say.

The victims ranged in age from 1 to about 14 years old, according to Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Chris Bordelon. A total of 10 were people shot, including two adults.

"I just don’t know what to say, my heart is just taken aback," Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said. "I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur."

"This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen," Bordelon said.

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The man stole a car at gunpoint a half block away from the original crime scene, leaving the scene of the shootings and getting pursued by police, according to Bordelon.

A shootout between police and suspect occurred after a traffic stop in Bossier Parish, resulting in the suspect's death.

"This is a tragic situation — maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had," said Tom Arceneaux, mayor of the city in northwestern Louisiana with about 180,000 residents. "It’s a terrible morning."

Officials said they were still gathering details about the crime scene, which extended across three locations. Some of the children shot were related to the suspect, according to Bordelon.

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Louisiana State Police say their detectives have been asked by Shreveport police to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

In a statement, state police say no officers were harmed in the shooting.

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State police are asking anyone with pictures, video or information to share it with state police detectives.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.