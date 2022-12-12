Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

77-year-old Georgia woman found stabbed to death in gated neighborhood

GA security footage caught the suspect on camera, no arrests made

Associated Press
Someone fatally stabbed a 77-year-old woman inside her home in a gated neighborhood before stealing her SUV, Atlanta police said Sunday.

Eleanor Bowles was found dead by her son Saturday evening at her home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, news outlets reported.

Police homicide unit commander Lt. Germain Dearlove told a news conference Sunday that Bowles had been stabbed multiple times.

A woman was found fatally stabbed in her Atlanta neighborhood. The victims SUV was stolen from the home and security footage caught the suspect on camera. No arrests have been made.

"This is not a way that a family should have to spend their holiday season, mourning and grieving a death of a loved one," Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said. "We will leave no stones unturned to find a resolution for this family."

A Lexus SUV was stolen from the home following the attack, investigators said. The vehicle was found later Saturday in neighboring DeKalb County. Police released security camera images of a person of interest opening the vehicle’s door. No arrests had been announced Sunday afternoon.