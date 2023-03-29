Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

7 California officers charged with involuntary manslaughter of man who died in custody

CA man died from acute methamphetamine intoxication while being restrained by nurse and police

Associated Press
Prosecutors charged seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse with involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday in connection with the 2020 death of a man who screamed "I can’t breathe" while multiple officers restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges in the death of Edward Bronstein, which the LA County coroner said was caused by "acute methamphetamine intoxication during restraint by law enforcement."

"The officers had a legal duty to Mr. Bronstein," Gascón said during a news conference. "He was in their custody. We believe that they failed their duty and their failure was criminally negligent, causing his death."

Bronstein, 38, was taken into custody by CHP officers on March 31, 2020, following a traffic stop. Bronstein died less than two months before George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis as he, too, repeatedly told officers, "I can’t breathe."

Seven California officers have been charged in the death of a man who died from acute methamphetamine intoxication while being restrained by officials. 

Seven California officers have been charged in the death of a man who died from acute methamphetamine intoxication while being restrained by officials.  (Fox News)

A nearly 18-minute video showing the officers' treatment of Bronstein was released last year following a judge's order.

Six CHP officers and one sergeant are charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one felony count of assault under the color of authority. They each face up to four years in prison.

The registered nurse is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

An arraignment has not yet been scheduled.