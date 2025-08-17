68 DC suspects arrested in single night as White House touts Trump's push to 'clean up' capital city

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly 70 people were arrested in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, as President Donald Trump's crackdown on crime continues.

The White House shared the arrest numbers with Fox News on Sunday. A total of 68 people were arrested on Saturday night.

According to officials, 15 illegal firearms were seized. Some of the many charges included aggravated assault, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Other charges included fugitive from justice, felony grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance. Additional arrestees were accused of fleeing from law enforcement and driving with a revoked permit.

Three homeless encampments were also cleared on Saturday. No arrests were recorded, and the dismantlings happened without incident, a White House official said.

Taylor Rogers, a White House spokesperson, told Fox News Digital that Trump's leadership is "quickly making our nation’s capital safer."

"In less than ten days, over 300 dangerous criminals have already been arrested and taken off the streets of Washington, D.C.," Rogers said.

"President Trump is delivering on his campaign promise to clean up this city and restore American Greatness to our cherished capital."

Attorney General Pam Bondi praised the efforts in a post on X Sunday.



"Over 300 arrests in D.C. — and counting: Just last night, our federal and DC law enforcement partners made 68 arrests and seized 15 illegal firearms. Homicide suspects, drug traffickers, and more are being charged," she wrote. "I’ll continue to stand with you as we make DC safe again!"

Since the law enforcement operation began on Aug. 7, 308 arrests have been documented in total. Those arrests include 135 illegal immigrants whom the White House identified as gang members or violent criminals.

The report comes just a week after Trump vowed to make Washington, D.C., "safer and more beautiful."

"I will take care of our cherished Capital, and we will make it, truly, GREAT AGAIN! Before the tents, squalor, filth, and crime, it was the most beautiful Capital in the world. It will soon be that again," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

