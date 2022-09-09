Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

5 people found dead in Maryland home following reports of shooting

Police believe that there is no threat to the public following the shooting

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said.

Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes said in an email that five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a few miles from the Delaware state line.

Deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and made entry to find the bodies, Holmes said.

MARYLAND'S HIGHEST COURT WAS 1 VOTE SHORT OF REJECTING STATE LEGISLATIVE MAP

Five people were found dead in a Maryland home after police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Elk Mills.

Five people were found dead in a Maryland home after police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Elk Mills.

There was no threat to the public, Holmes said. The sheriff was planning to release more information in the afternoon.

MARYLAND MAN CHARGED AFTER THREATENING TO KILL A MEMBER OF CONGRESS FROM TEXAS

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles northeast of Baltimore.