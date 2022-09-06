Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland's highest court was 1 vote short of rejecting state legislative map

Rejecting the MD legislative map could have further delayed Maryland's July 19 primary

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maryland’s highest court was one vote away from rejecting a map of state legislative districts last April.

The Baltimore Sun reports that rejecting the map could have further delayed the state’s July 19 primary.

In April, the Maryland Court of Appeals rejected complaints by Republican politicians and voters that a map of state House and Senate districts violated the state’s constitution.

DC-AREA MARYLAND COUNTY TO ENFORCE YOUTH CURFEW AFTER JUVENILE CRIME MORE THAN DOUBLES

A Maryland court was 1 vote short of rejecting a map of state legislative districts last April.

A Maryland court was 1 vote short of rejecting a map of state legislative districts last April.

E. COLI DETECTED IN BALTIMORE WATER SUPPLY SAMPLES

The map had been approved by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly.

The court had issued a five-page order and said it would give its reasons later in an opinion. That opinion was released Wednesday. It showed that three of the seven judges opposed the majority ruling written by Senior Judge Robert McDonald.

Republican plaintiffs alleged that some districts were irregularly shaped or wove across rivers or county lines in ways that violated provisions in the state constitution.

OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND BOARDWALK SHOOTING INJURES 1

But McDonald suggested the court would be overreaching if it sought to insert its "preferred district boundaries" in place of the General Assembly’s.