5 children, 2 adults struck by speeding vehicle in Florida, police say

Seven people -- including five children -- were struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Florida, police said.

All seven victims were waiting at a school bus stop in Tampa around 8 a.m. when a vehicle speeding down a residential road hit them, police said. Five people were transported to a local hospital and one child was in critical condition, according to Fox 13 Tampa Bay. The kids’ ages range from 6 to 12 years old.

The driver of the vehicle was detained, the station reported. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the person was facing charges.

All five kids attend Carter G. Woodson, which was about 9 miles away from their bus stop, according to Fox 13. Helicopter footage showed backpacks sprawled across the sidewalk and emergency vehicles blocking off the roadway.

An ambulance responding to the scene was also involved in a crash. Helicopter footage from that wreck appeared to show the ambulance hit a utility pole after striking a vehicle. There were injuries in the crash, a Tampa Fire Rescue spokesperson told the station, but the number of victims wasn’t clear.

This is the second such vehicle incident this week involving schoolkids at a bus stop.

On Tuesday, Indiana State Police arrested Alyssa L. Shepherd, 24, the suspected driver who mowed down three siblings -- killing twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, 6, and sister Alivia Stahl, 9 -- as they were crossing the street to board a school bus. A fourth child, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe, was critically injured in the incident and airlifted to a hospital, police said.

Shepherd was charged with "three felony charges of reckless homicide" and "a misdemeanor count for passing a school bus, with the stop arm extended, causing injury."

