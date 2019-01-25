Gunman at large after Georgia shootings kill 4, injures 1: police

Authorities in Georgia are conducting a massive manhunt after a pair of shootings on Thursday that left four dead and another critically injured, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the shootings occurred just after 8:00 p.m. in Rockmart, a small city approximately 40 miles northwest of Atlanta.

The sheriff said there are two crime scenes – in a house and an apartment – just a few yards from each other. Investigators said the shootings were drug-related and appeared to have been targeted. Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the house. The relationship between the gunman and the victims was not immediately clear.

The victims were two men and two women, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. A fifth gunshot victim was taken by air ambulance to Atlanta Medical Center, officials said.

The sheriff's office initially reported that six people were shot, but that was later corrected after learning that an uninjured relative of the wounded fifth victim only had blood on him, WXIA-TV reported.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims. Two of the victims' family members identified them as 25-year-old Dadrain Cummings and 23-year-old Arkeyla Perry, 11Alive reported.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Fox 5 Atlanta that agents from three separate field officers are assisting the investigation. A GBI spokeswoman said the agency is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact authorities.

