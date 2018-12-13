Georgia officer shot, killed during traffic stop, K-9 critically wounded, police say

A police officer in DeKalb County, Georgia, was fatally shot during a traffic stop Thursday, officials said.

The deadly incident occurred after police attempted to stop a vehicle before the operator tried to flee, police told Fox 5 Atlanta. A foot chase ultimately ensued, following which both an officer and a K-9 were shot, police told the outlet.

The police chief later confirmed that the officer had died as a result of their injuries, according to a tweet from Fox 5.

The suspect in the incident was also shot and wounded, Fox 5 reported. That individual also died, according to The Associated Press, citing police.

Neither the officer or the suspect have been identified.

Aerial video showed a swath of police vehicles that arrived at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was called to investigate the shooting, the agency tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.