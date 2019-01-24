Georgia shootings leave 4 dead, 1 wounded, sheriff says

Four people were killed and another person was injured in a pair of shootings in northern Georgia, authorities said late Thursday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the shootings unfolded in Rockmart, a small city approximately 40 miles northwest of Atlanta.

According to WXIA-TV, the sheriff's office initially reported that six people were shot, but corrected that information after learning one supposed victim was an uninjured relative of the wounded person who had blood on him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Fox 5 Atlanta that agents from three separate field officers had responded to the area.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known and the names of the victims were not immediately available. WXIA reported that authorities were searching for suspects and believed the shootings were drug-related.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.