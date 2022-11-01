Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

3 young people injured in North Carolina shooting on Halloween night

NC police say 2 of the injuries were serious while the 3rd was not life-threatening

Associated Press
Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said.

Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.

A shooting in North Carolina left three people injured on Halloween night.

Police did not say what prompted Monday night's shooting or release the ages of the victims.