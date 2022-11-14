Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Published

3 men stabbed at Las Vegas skate park

The NV assault is another addition to Las Vegas’ recent surge in stabbings

Associated Press
Three men remain hospitalized after being stabbed at a North Las Vegas park, authorities said Sunday.

Police said officers responded to the skate park area of Craig Ranch Regional Park around 2 p.m. Saturday and found the victims suffering from apparent stab wounds.

No names were immediately released, but police said the victims were a man in his 40s, a man in his 20s and a man in his late teens.

LAS VEGAS STRIP DEADLY STABBING SUSPECT IDENTIFIED, BOOKED FOR MURDER

Police said the three men were taken to a hospital for treatment and all were listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the case yet, according to police.

Police found three men suffering from stab wounds on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There have been a rash of stabbings in the Las Vegas area in recent months.

A veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter was fatally stabbed on Sept. 2, allegedly by a Clark County elected official who was upset over some stories the journalist had written about him.

On Oct. 6, a man armed with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before being arrested.