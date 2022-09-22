3 injured after train derails near Denver

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries when a light rail train derailed in suburban Denver.

The Regional Transportation District train skipped the tracks in Aurora southeast of Denver on Wednesday afternoon but did not overturn, according to photos released by the Aurora Police Department. The photos showed firefighters inspecting damage to the door of one of the train cars.

Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted that three people were taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.

RTD was using shuttle buses to transport passengers between stations. No other information has been released.