Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota
Published

3 dead, 2 injured in Indiana car crash after SUV strikes deer, crashes into oncoming pickup truck

IN pickup driver, back seat passenger hospitalized with serious injuries

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck, police said.

Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound just before 8 p.m. EDT Sunday when it struck a deer, crossed the tollway's center median and collided with an eastbound pickup truck in northern Indiana's St. Joseph County.

Both the SUV's driver and its sole passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, as was the pickup truck's front seat passenger.

INDIANA POLICE FATALLY SHOOT MAN HOLDING WOMAN HOSTAGE

A car crash in Indiana killed three people and injured two others. The crash happened when an SUV struck a deer and veered into an oncoming pickup truck.

A car crash in Indiana killed three people and injured two others. The crash happened when an SUV struck a deer and veered into an oncoming pickup truck.

FEDERAL JUDGE BARS INDIANA FROM ENFORCING ABORTION BURIAL, CREMATION LAW

The pickup's driver and a back seat passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. The crash victims' names have not yet been released.

The crash near the South Bend west plaza prompted an hours-long closure of the tollway's eastbound lanes for the crash investigation and removal of the vehicles. Traffic was moving in both directions again on Monday morning, WSBT-TV reported.

INDIANA GOP CHAIRMAN BLASTS WHITE HOUSE SPINNING BIDEN'S 'WHERE'S JACKIE?' GAFFE

The toll road runs about 156 miles across the northernmost part of Indiana from its border with Ohio to its border with Illinois.