Indiana
Published

Indiana police fatally shoot man holding woman hostage

Indiana woman who was being held hostage is safe

Associated Press
Indianapolis police officers fatally shot an armed man Sunday inside a home where he was holding a woman hostage, police said.

After officers arrived at the home about 10 a.m. in response to a call about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon, they requested a SWAT team’s assistance, said Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

A woman outside the home told officers her boyfriend had a gun and was holding her roommate hostage inside a bedroom, IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook said during an afternoon briefing.

She said officers entered the home and tried to de-escalate the situation and those negotiations continued after the SWAT team arrived.

An Indiana man, who was holding a woman hostage, was fatally shot by police.

Cook said a gunshot was then heard from inside the bedroom, prompting the SWAT team to enter the room, where at least four officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, WRTV-TV reported.

Officers immediately brought the woman hostage to safety, Cook said.

She said SWAT team medics pronounced the suspect dead at the scene, and a gun, knife and machete were found in the bedroom. Cook said the deceased suspect and the woman hostage had been in some type of relationship.

No officers were injured in the incident. Authorities have not yet released the dead man's name.

Cook said the four officers who fired their weapons have been placed on paid administrative duty, a standard protocol following officer-involved shootings.