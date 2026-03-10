US consulate in Toronto struck by gunfire, police say; no injuries reported

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. consulate in Toronto was struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a "national security incident."

Deputy Chief Frank Barredo of the Toronto Police Service said two male suspects exited a white Honda CR-V around 4:30 a.m. and discharged firearms at the heavily fortified building before fleeing the scene.

Police said the CR-V was traveling westbound on Dundas Street West before turning southbound onto University Avenue, and stopping in front of the consulate.

Investigators recovered multiple shell casings and found damage to the building’s glass and door.

ENEMY WITHIN: COUNTERTERRORISM EXPERTS FEAR SLEEPER CELLS COULD BE POISED INSIDE USTO

Barredo said he believes there were people inside the building at the time of the shooting, though no injuries were reported.

Chris Leather, chief superintendent and officer in charge of criminal operations for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Ontario, told reporters the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team has been engaged and is working with Toronto police, federal partners and U.S. counterparts, including the FBI.

He said it is too early to determine a motive or whether the shooting will ultimately be classified as terrorism under Canada’s criminal code.

"There will be no tolerance for any form of intimidation, harassment, or harmful targeting of any communities or individuals in Canada," Leather added.

'LOUD BANG,' DAMAGE REPORTED AT US EMBASSY IN NORWAY; POLICE INVESTIGATING

Security has been increased at the U.S. and Israeli consulates in Toronto and in the Ottawa region as a precaution.

US EMBASSY STRUCK BY DRONES IN SAUDI ARABIA AS AMERICANS INSTRUCTED TO SHELTER IN PLACE

Officials said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to public safety as the investigation continues.

A State Department official told Fox News Digital the agency is aware of the incident and is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with local law enforcement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The shooting that took place at the U.S. consulate early this morning is an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbours," said Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario.

"Everyone at all levels of government and across Canada needs to make clear that there is zero tolerance for this sort of intimidating and dangerous behaviour, and that we will do whatever it takes to prosecute and punish the people responsible to the fullest extent of the law," he wrote on X.