2nd suspect in Atlanta suburb police shooting is in custody

A second suspect wanted in the shooting and wounding of a police officer Tuesday in suburban Atlanta is in custody, authorities said.

One suspect was arrested soon after the shooting, police said, but the suspect who allegedly shot the officer was apprehended hours later, news outlets reported. Authorities said the second suspect faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer.

Chamblee police officers spotted a car believed to have been used in an armed robbery around 12:20 a.m., the department said, and tried to stop it. The driver sped away, leading officers on a chase that ended near Northlake Mall in unincorporated DeKalb County, police said.

ATLANTA BAR PATRON SHOT AND KILLED WHILE CONFRONTING SUSPECTED CAR THIEF, TAVERN OWNER SAYS

Authorities added that the car crashed at an intersection and police said at least one of the suspects began shooting, wounding an officer.

SMALL PLANE CRASH IN ATLANTA SUBURB KILLS AT LEAST 1

The officer was taken to a hospital, but is expected to recover. His name was not released.

According to police, officers arrested one suspect near the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chamblee police, along with SWAT and other other law enforcement agencies searched for the second suspect for nearly 16 hours before he was arrested late Tuesday.