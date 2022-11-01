Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Small plane crash in Atlanta suburb kills at least 1

2 people were onboard the plane that was scheduled to land in DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, Georgia

Associated Press
close
At least one person has died in the crash of a small plane in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta on Monday, authorities said.

The plane was preparing to land at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport when it went down near a system of trails and parkland known as the Big Creek Greenway, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The twin-engine Beechcraft G58 crashed in Rock Mill Park around 1 p.m. while on approach to the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

ATLANTA BAR PATRON SHOT AND KILLED WHILE CONFRONTING SUSPECTED CAR THIEF, TAVERN OWNER SAYS

The flight plan showed that two people were onboard, authorities said.

A small plane crashed in Georgia on Monday leading to the death of at least one person.

The crash site is about 25 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, federal authorities said.