Victims of deadly Texas highway shooting are identified, shooter still at large

Officials in Texas have identified two motorists who were shot and killed on a Houston freeway last week as the hunt for the gunman continues.

Binel Gasery, 33, and Bradley Barker, 25, were driving eastbound on Interstate 10 during the evening rush hour Aug. 8 when their silver sedan was rear-ended by another vehicle, causing them to spin out and roll downhill near the highway.

The driver of the second vehicle got out of his car and started following the car downhill on foot, shooting rounds into the front windshield of the victim's car with "a gun similar to an AR-15," police said.

Barker died from gunshot wounds to his "left upper extremity, chest, and abdomen," while Gasery suffered from multiple fatal gunshot wounds as well, according to a coroner's report from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Both Gasery and Barker were pronounced dead on the scene despite efforts by Good Samaritans with EMS training who attempted CPR. Police also said narcotics were found in the victims' car, but a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department told Fox News it is still an "active investigation," and they could not confirm the shooter's motive.

Witnesses described the gunman as a Hispanic male, possibly in his early-20's, standing about five feet seven inches tall with a thin build. The suspect fled the scene in a dark color sedan.

Police are still trying to piece together the crime scene with witness testimony and are urging anyone with details to contact them at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.