2 in custody after missing child's body found in Wisconsin dumpster

Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested after the body of a 5-year-old boy was found Thursday in a Milwaukee trash dumpster.

Prince McCree was reported missing Wednesday afternoon, Milwaukee police said.

A cause of death was being investigated and police said his death was being treated as a homicide.

The boy last was seen at his home Wednesday morning. His parents were going door-to-door Wednesday night searching for him, neighbor and state Sen. LaTonya Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. His body was found about a mile away.

A missing alert for the boy was issued to media outlets Wednesday night.

Police said a 27-year-old man and the teen in custody are "persons of interest" in the case.