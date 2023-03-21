Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

2 arrested in Michigan for killing elderly couple, stealing their car

Steven Pierce and Kallie Peters of Junction City, KS, allegedly killed Roland and Valerie Krissman

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people arrested over the weekend in Michigan have been charged with killing a Kansas couple while stealing their car.

Online court records show that 33-year-old Steven Pierce was charged Tuesday and 29-year-old Kallie Peters on Monday with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft. Both are from Junction City, Kansas. No attorney is listed for them in the online records.

KANSAS STUDENT ACCUSED OF SHOOTING OFFICER DURING SCUFFLE AT HIGH SCHOOL PLEADS NOT GUILTY

The victims in the case were identified as 75-year-old Valerie Krissman and 80-year-old Roland Krissman.

A man and woman were arrested in Michigan after allegedly killing an elderly couple and stealing their 2006 Buick.

A man and woman were arrested in Michigan after allegedly killing an elderly couple and stealing their 2006 Buick. (Fox News)

The complaint said that the killing happened earlier this month in Junction City during the theft of the Krissmans' 2006 Buick Lacrosse.

KANSAS MAN GETS 25 YEARS FOR SHOOTING AT POLICE DURING FLOYD DEMONSTRATION

Junction City police said in a news release the Michigan State Patrol arrested Pierce and Peters on warrants Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No other details were immediately released about the killing. The prosecutor's office didn't immediately return a phone message.