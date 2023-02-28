Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas
Published

Kansas man gets 25 years for shooting at police during Floyd demonstration

Henry Parker, 30, of Wichita, KS was sentenced on 21 counts

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Wichita man who prosecutors say fired at police during racial injustice protests in 2020 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Henry Parker, 30, was sentenced Monday on 21 counts, including aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

DEADLY UNREST: HERE ARE THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE DIED AMID GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS ACROSS US

Prosecutors said Parker left work and drove to the protest in Wichita, fired at officers trying to disperse a crowd and then returned to work. Parker was upset when a woman he called his sister was hit with a rubber bullet while she held a baby, according to a probable cause affidavit released by the court.

A Kansas man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on 21 felony counts for shooting at police during a 2020 protest over the death of George Floyd.

A Kansas man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on 21 felony counts for shooting at police during a 2020 protest over the death of George Floyd.

Parker's attorney contended he left work to pick up a friend and wasn't gone long enough to have driven to the protest site, The Wichita Eagle reported.

ATLANTA: PROTESTERS CALL FOR 'VIOLENCE' AGAINST POLICE AFTER SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, OFFICER INJURED

The unrest followed a mostly peaceful protest sparked by the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, a Black man, during an arrest by Minneapolis police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bullets fragments from the gunfire grazed at least two officers’ riot helmets but no officers were seriously hurt.