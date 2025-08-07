Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Maryland

19-year-old accused of impersonating officer, making fake traffic stops

Jayden Ballard allegedly operated marked Maryland State Police vehicle throughout Wicomico County

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7

Maryland State Police say a 19-year-old posed as one of their officers and made fake traffic stops. 

The agency said Jayden Ballard of Salisbury was served a criminal summons in February and was charged with impersonating a police officer and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. 

"The Maryland State Police received information alleging that Ballard had gained access to a marked Maryland State Police vehicle," according to police. 

"Investigators believe he was operating the patrol vehicle while wearing a Maryland State Police uniform throughout Wicomico County and conducting unlawful traffic stops," authorities added. 

Jayden Ballard is accused of impersonating a police officer

Jayden Ballard is accused of impersonating a Maryland State Police officer and making unlawful traffic stops. (Maryland State Police)

The photos purportedly show Ballard wearing a beige uniform with a radio attached to his chest. 

A Maryland State Police spokesperson told WJLA that how Ballard gained access to the uniform and police cruiser is "part of the investigation."

Maryland State Police vehicle

Maryland State Police said Ballard had "gained access to a marked Maryland State Police vehicle." (Maryland State Police)

"Police are asking anyone who may have interacted with Ballard while he was impersonating a Maryland State Trooper, to contact the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division," State Police also said in a statement. 

Maryland State Police cruiser stops along road

A Maryland State Police spokesperson told WJLA that the agency is investigating how Ballard allegedly gained access to the marked vehicle. (Maryland State Police )

Ballard’s trial is currently scheduled to begin September 24, according to online court records.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.