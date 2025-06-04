Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Illegal immigrant convicted in 100 mph DUI crash that killed Washington state trooper

Raul Benitez-Santana has history of legal troubles dating back to 2013, was subject of ICE detainer

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
California plans to cooperate with ICE over pending release of illegal migrant convicted of manslaughter Video

California plans to cooperate with ICE over pending release of illegal migrant convicted of manslaughter

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin has updates on Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano's pending early release from prison after has convicted of manslaughter on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jurors in Washington state delivered a guilty verdict against an illegal immigrant accused of killing a state trooper last year. 

Raul Benitez-Santana, 33, was found guilty of vehicular assault and vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher Gadd.

Gadd, 27, was killed when his cruiser was hit by a speeding car in March 2024 at more than 100 mph. 

TEEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WHO KILLED WOMAN IN COLORADO CRASH GETS PROBATION, THEN IS ARRESTED BY ICE WITH FAMILY

Raul Benitez Santana

Raul Benitez Santana was convicted of killing a Washington State Patrol officer after crashing his car into a patrol vehicle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Benitez-Santana was under the influence at the time of the crash, and admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before driving, Fox Seattle reported. 

He was swerving across the road before slamming into the rear end of Gadd's vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder. Gadd was watching for speeding and DUI drivers, when he was struck and killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5.

After his arrest, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a detainer request with Snohomish County Jail for Benitez-Santana, a Mexican citizen. 

ICE CAPTURES ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WANTED FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING MOTHER IN DUI CRASH

Trooper Christopher M. Gadd

Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher M. Gadd, 27, was killed in March 2024 when his vehicle was struck by another driven by an illegal immigrant.  (Washington State Patrol)

He was first encountered by immigration agents on Oct. 28, 2013, at the South Correctional Entity in Burien, Washington, after being arrested for failing to appear in court for driving on a suspended license.

He was also sentenced to 90 days behind bars, with 87 of the days suspended, in May 2013, after being convicted of possessing less than 40 grams of marijuana.

On Oct. 6, 2014, Santana was sentenced to 90 days behind bars for driving on a suspended license, and in May 2019, was arrested again for domestic violence assault.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher M. Gaad

Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher M. Gadd, 27, served the agency for two and a half years. He is survived by his wife and daughter, his parents, sister and other family members.  (Washington State Patrol)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE. 

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.