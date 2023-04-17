Expand / Collapse search
13-year-old boy gets stuck climbing into claw machine to steal prize

NC boy banned from park for 1 year for attempted theft

A 13-year-old boy had to be freed from a claw machine after he climbed inside hoping to score a prize, according to an official at a North Carolina amusement park.

Carowinds officials were alerted just before 2 p.m. Sunday that the boy was inside the Cosmic XL Bonus Game, which contained plush prizes, according to Courtney C. McGarry Weber, a spokesperson for the park south of Charlotte.

The medical response team unlocked the machine and the boy was able to get out, she said. He was treated and released from first aid to his guardian.

The boy has been banned from the park for one year for attempted theft, Weber said.