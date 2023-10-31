11 arrested in GA in connection to online sexual solicitation of minors

Eleven people were arrested in Georgia on a variety of charges connected to online solicitation of juveniles for sex, and five other suspects were being sought, authorities said Monday.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the list of those arrested included a 33-year-old man with a Lawrenceville address who allegedly claimed to be a missionary from Guatemala selling bibles. Another suspect, from Lilburn, was convicted in 2014 in Florida on charges including using a computer to lure a child into sexual conduct.

MARYLAND MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL SOLICITATION OF A MINOR: POLICE

KENTUCKY SUPERINTENDENT JAILED ON CHARGES RELATED TO SEXUAL SOLICITATION OF MINORS

The arrests were made during a three-day operation that included the Forsyth sheriff and district attorney offices, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Alpharetta police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The office said a similar operation in 2019 led to arrests of 24 people, all of whom pleaded guilty or were found guilty.