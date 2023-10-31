Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

11 arrested in GA in connection to online sexual solicitation of minors

One Georgia suspect, a 33-year-old man, claimed to be a missionary selling bibles

Associated Press
Published
close
We're seeing pure Jew-hatred and ignorance: Elizabeth Pipko Video

We're seeing pure Jew-hatred and ignorance: Elizabeth Pipko

Lest People Forget founder Elizabeth Pipko offers insight into the media's coverage of the Israel-Hamas war on 'FOX News @ Night.'

Eleven people were arrested in Georgia on a variety of charges connected to online solicitation of juveniles for sex, and five other suspects were being sought, authorities said Monday.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the list of those arrested included a 33-year-old man with a Lawrenceville address who allegedly claimed to be a missionary from Guatemala selling bibles. Another suspect, from Lilburn, was convicted in 2014 in Florida on charges including using a computer to lure a child into sexual conduct.

MARYLAND MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL SOLICITATION OF A MINOR: POLICE

Georgia Fox News graphic

A similar operation conducted in 2019 resulted in the apprehension of 24 suspects who later admitted guilt or were convicted in court.

KENTUCKY SUPERINTENDENT JAILED ON CHARGES RELATED TO SEXUAL SOLICITATION OF MINORS

The arrests were made during a three-day operation that included the Forsyth sheriff and district attorney offices, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Alpharetta police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The office said a similar operation in 2019 led to arrests of 24 people, all of whom pleaded guilty or were found guilty.