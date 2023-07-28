Kentucky superintendent jailed on charges related to sexual solicitation of minors

A Kentucky school superintendent who retired last month amid a police investigation has been arrested on charges related to the sexual solicitation of minors, authorities said.

Dr. Matthew D. Constant, 51, of Owensboro was charged on Thursday with procuring or promoting the use of a minor and tampering with physical evidence, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. He was lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center, where he remained Friday on a $35,000 cash bond. Online jail records don't list an attorney.

Detectives began investigating allegations in May of a relationship involving the Owensboro Public Schools superintendent and a student, which led to search warrants to examine the contents of Constant's electronic devices, police said.

The investigation led Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education to suspend Constant from his position and he later stepped down, news outlets reported.

"During the course of the investigation, the Kentucky State Police notified the Board that while not criminal in nature, Dr. Constant did engage in a relationship with an adult-aged student enrolled in another school district," the district said in May.

Police said the investigation is still in its early phases and is continuing.