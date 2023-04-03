Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

1 killed in North Carolina hookah lounge parking lot shooting, 4 others wounded

An 'altercation' inside the NC hookah lounge led to the parking lot shooting

Associated Press
One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a North Carolina hookah lounge, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday at the V Luxx Hookah Lounge, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

A male victim died at the scene and four adults were transported to a hospital, including one listed in critical condition and three with minor injuries, police said.

Police are shown working on the scene of a shooting near the V Luxx Hookah Lounge in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on April 3, 2023. One person was killed, and four others were injured in the shooting.

Police are shown working on the scene of a shooting near the V Luxx Hookah Lounge in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on April 3, 2023. One person was killed, and four others were injured in the shooting. (Fayetteville Police Department via AP)

An initial investigation found an "altercation" inside the lounge led to a shooting in the parking lot, police said.