San Jose hotel staff, patrons hospitalized after guest uses poisonous chemical in apparent suicide

One woman died and nine others were sickened by an unidentified poisonous chemical Saturday morning at a hotel in San Jose, Calif., according to local reports.

Firefighters responded to a report of a suicide on the 19th floor of the Fairmont Hotel after a hotel employee found a woman dead in one of the rooms and smelled a strong chemical odor, according to The Mercury News.

The San Jose Fire Department described it as a “rotten egg smell,” the Bay Area's FOX 2 reported.

Seven employees and two guests were decontaminated and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening ailments, including lightheadedness and shortness of breath, San Jose Fire Department Capt. Mitch Matlow said, according to The Mercury News.

Nearly 80 rooms, accommodating some 120 guests, were evacuated, he told FOX 2. Surrounding streets were shut down for hours as authorities investigated.

Matlow said the “hazard” was confined to the room where the woman was found dead.

“It stinks now but it's not toxic,” he added. The 19th floor remained closed as of Saturday afternoon, The Mercury News reported.

The scene was “under control” by 4 p.m., the fire department said, SFGate reported.