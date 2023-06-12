Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

1 dead, 1 wounded in Kalamazoo, MI concert shooting; suspect at large

Kalamazoo local Marcus Tillman, 35, killed in ambush at weekend concert

Associated Press
A 35-year-old man has been killed and a 32-year-old man wounded during a shooting at a weekend concert that forced people to flee from a park in southwestern Michigan.

The shooting occurred Saturday night as the concert in Kalamazoo's Spring Valley Park was ending, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor crime

35-year-old Marcus Tillman was killed and an unidentified 32-year-old was injured in a shooting at a Kalamazoo, Michigan park concert. (Fox News)

Marcus Tillman of Kalamazoo later was pronounced dead, police said in a statement. The other victim’s wounds were not considered life-threatening.

More than 20 shell casings were found at the scene. No arrests have been reported.

Kalamazoo is south of Grand Rapids.