Michigan
Published

Michigan deputy fatally shoots man allegedly threatening to kill people, himself

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene near Grand Rapids, MI

Associated Press
A man was fatally shot by a western Michigan sheriff’s deputy after officers were called about an armed man threatening to kill himself and other people, officials said.

Ottawa County deputies found the 28-year-old man Saturday night near the community of Jenison and a deputy shot him, the sheriff’s department said without releasing any information what prompted the deputy’s action or how many shots were fired.

The wounded man was pronounced dead at the scene a few miles southwest of Grand Rapids. No one else was injured in the confrontation, the department said.

Michigan Fox News graphic

A man was pronounced dead near Grand Rapids after a Michigan deputy opened fire at the 28-year-old who was threatening to kill himself and other people.

The shooting is being investigated by Michigan State Police, and the deputy who shot the man was placed on administrative leave under protocols for an officer-involved shooting, the sheriff’s department said.

The identities of the man who died and the deputy were not immediately released.