Indiana
Published

1 dead, 1 wounded in Indiana mall shooting

The suspect is cooperating with Indianapolis law enforcement, authorities report

Associated Press
A juvenile male was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. outside the Castleton Square Mall on the city's far northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man was in stable condition, Capt. Mike Leepper said.

INDIANA GREENWOOD PARK MALL SHOOTING: VICTIMS, BYSTANDER WHO KILLED GUNMAN IDENTIFIED

A third person, an adult, was cooperating with law enforcement and is currently a person of interest, Leepper said.

A juvenile is reported dead and a man has been hospitalized after a shooting at an Indianapolis mall.

Police believe there was an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting.

FBI UNABLE TO DETERMINE MOTIVE FOR JULY INDIANA MALL SHOOTING THWARTED BY MAN LEGALLY CARRYING HANDGUN

"Based off the information that we have ... we have absolutely no reason to believe that we have any ongoing threat to the public and we believe that we have all the parties that were involved in the incident in custody," Leepper said.

In 2020, a man shot inside at the mall died of his injuries. A man was wounded in a 2021 shooting at the mall.