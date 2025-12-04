US renews 'do not travel' alert over terrorism, kidnapping amid Trump narco-terror fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The State Department renewed its "do not travel" advisory for Venezuela.

Without edits, the travel advisory was reissued Wednesday, with the State Department citing a myriad of high risks related to crime, terrorism, detention and poor health infrastructure.

"All U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents in Venezuela are strongly advised to depart immediately," the advisory says.

In 2019, the U.S. severed diplomatic ties with Venezuela, closing its embassy. It says it no longer has the ability to provide emergency services or consular assistance to U.S. citizens in the country.

"There is no safe way to travel to Venezuela," the advisory states, adding that people should avoid traveling to the country by any means.

Officials state that tourists have a very high risk of being detained if they even accidentally step a few feet over the border.

"Violent crimes, such as homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking, are common in Venezuela," the advisory reads.

If tourists are detained, the U.S. is generally not informed about the detainee.

"Travelers face [an] increased risk [if] using unregulated taxis from the Maiquetia Simón Bolívar International Airport and using ATMs in the area," it also notes.

Dangerous Colombian terrorist groups operate in Venezuela’s border areas with Colombia, Brazil and Guyana, the advisory points out.

Security forces have detained U.S. citizens for up to five years without respect for due process.

If tourists are detained, the U.S. is generally not informed about the detainee, who will be cut off from any communications and subject to "inhumane" torture.

Officials warn of severe beatings, prolonged restraint in stress positions and waterboarding, according to former detainees and independent human rights organizations.

Any American with plans to travel to or from Venezuela should not rely on government assistance and should create a "proof of life" plan prior.

In March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there are Americans wrongfully detained in Venezuela.

The advisory also notes shortages of gasoline, electricity, water, medicine and medical supplies in the Boliviarian socialist country.

While the Department of Transportation prohibits airlines from providing U.S.-Venezuela flights, Venezuela is full of dramatic landscapes that attract tourists.

For example, Canaima National Park in Salto Angel is home to the world's tallest uninterrupted waterfall, and Los Roqyes Archipelago is touted for its white sand and turquoise waters.

The renewed advisory comes as President Trump ramps up his campaign against narco-terrorism.

"We’re knocking out drug boats right now at a level that we haven’t seen," Trump said Wednesday. "Very soon we’re going to start doing it on land too."

The president doubled down on calling out the Maduro government for weaponizing migration. He repeated his claim that Venezuela "sent us killers, murderers … drug dealers at the highest level … gang members and people from their mental institutions."

Fox News Digital’s Jasmine Baehr contributed reporting.