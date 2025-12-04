Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

US renews 'do not travel' alert over terrorism, kidnapping amid Trump narco-terror fight

Americans should 'depart immediately' from Venezuela, says State Department

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
close
Travel safety tips for Americans visiting Mexico this summer Video

Travel safety tips for Americans visiting Mexico this summer

Fox News Digital spoke with Sandra Awodele, the creator behind COI Traveler, about what Americans should be wary of ahead of their summer travels to Mexico.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The State Department renewed its "do not travel" advisory for Venezuela.

Without edits, the travel advisory was reissued Wednesday, with the State Department citing a myriad of high risks related to crime, terrorism, detention and poor health infrastructure.

"All U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents in Venezuela are strongly advised to depart immediately," the advisory says.

AIRLINES PULL VENEZUELA FLIGHTS AMID SAFETY WARNING, AS TRUMP RATCHETS UP PRESSURE ON MADURO

In 2019, the U.S. severed diplomatic ties with Venezuela, closing its embassy. It says it no longer has the ability to provide emergency services or consular assistance to U.S. citizens in the country.

"There is no safe way to travel to Venezuela," the advisory states, adding that people should avoid traveling to the country by any means.

People walk at El Yaque Beach in Margarita Island, Nueva Esparta State, Venezuela

The State Department has renewed its "do not travel" warning for Venezuela. (Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials state that tourists have a very high risk of being detained if they even accidentally step a few feet over the border.

"Violent crimes, such as homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking, are common in Venezuela," the advisory reads.

If tourists are detained, the U.S. is generally not informed about the detainee. 

"Travelers face [an] increased risk [if] using unregulated taxis from the Maiquetia Simón Bolívar International Airport and using ATMs in the area," it also notes. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Dangerous Colombian terrorist groups operate in Venezuela’s border areas with Colombia, Brazil and Guyana, the advisory points out.

Security forces have detained U.S. citizens for up to five years without respect for due process.  

venezuela military marching in day light

If tourists are detained, the U.S. is generally not informed about the detainee, who will be cut off from any communications and subject to "inhumane" torture, according to the State Department.  (Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

If tourists are detained, the U.S. is generally not informed about the detainee, who will be cut off from any communications and subject to "inhumane" torture.

Officials warn of severe beatings, prolonged restraint in stress positions and waterboarding, according to former detainees and independent human rights organizations.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Any American with plans to travel to or from Venezuela should not rely on government assistance and should create a "proof of life" plan prior.

In March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there are Americans wrongfully detained in Venezuela.

Boat shown before US military strike

"We’re knocking out drug boats right now at a level that we haven’t seen," President Trump said Wednesday. "Very soon we’re going to start doing it on land too." (X.com/SecWar)

The advisory also notes shortages of gasoline, electricity, water, medicine and medical supplies in the Boliviarian socialist country.

While the Department of Transportation prohibits airlines from providing U.S.-Venezuela flights, Venezuela is full of dramatic landscapes that attract tourists. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For example, Canaima National Park in Salto Angel is home to the world's tallest uninterrupted waterfall, and Los Roqyes Archipelago is touted for its white sand and turquoise waters. 

The renewed advisory comes as President Trump ramps up his campaign against narco-terrorism.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"We’re knocking out drug boats right now at a level that we haven’t seen," Trump said Wednesday. "Very soon we’re going to start doing it on land too."

The president doubled down on calling out the Maduro government for weaponizing migration. He repeated his claim that Venezuela "sent us killers, murderers … drug dealers at the highest level … gang members and people from their mental institutions."

Fox News Digital’s Jasmine Baehr contributed reporting. 

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue