Travel

Diver drops to one knee 100 feet underwater in breathtaking Fiji shipwreck proposal

Man secretly coordinated with dive team to capture underwater proposal on camera

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
Man proposes 30 meters underwater during Fiji shipwreck dive adventure Video

Man proposes 30 meters underwater during Fiji shipwreck dive adventure

A couple was exploring underwater near Fiji’s Salamander shipwreck when William Paterson signaled for a photo, then pulled out a ring beneath the surface — catching his girlfriend, Kim, completely off guard. (SWNS)

A scuba dive in Fiji ushered in an unforgettable proposal well below the ocean’s surface.

Kim Paterson, 32, was stunned when her then-boyfriend, William Paterson, 37, asked her to marry him during a dive near the Salamanda shipwreck, news agency SWNS reported.

The couple, both avid divers from Auckland, New Zealand, were exploring the underwater site on April 10, 2023, at about 100 feet underwater when the plan was set in motion.

Before entering the water, William Paterson quietly told the dive team what he intended to do — and asked for their help in choosing the location.

He told his girlfriend they would take a photo together in front of the shipwreck — something she found unusual.

Scuba diver kneeling underwater appearing to propose to another diver during an ocean dive.

William Paterson, at right, proposed to his girlfriend, Kim Paterson, during a scuba dive some 100 feet underwater near Fiji’s Salamanda shipwreck. (SWNS)

"Good practice in diving is to not touch the substrate, which, as experienced divers, we both know," she told SWNS. 

"So, I was confused and a little frustrated when he insisted we stand next to each other."

As another diver prepared to snap the photo, Paterson produced a ring underwater and dropped to one knee.

"I was in complete shock when he brought out a ring," Kim Paterson said. "I looked at him and back at the ring a few times to try and process what was happening."

Scuba diving couple kissing underwater after romantic ocean proposal.

The couple is shown kissing right after the underwater proposal. Paterson had pulled out a ring underwater and dropped to one knee. (SWNS)

She said he smiled at her and gave a small nod — to reassure her the proposal was genuine.

Paterson had mounted a GoPro and handed it to a fellow diver to capture the moment, SWNS reported.

The excitement left Kim Paterson so overwhelmed that she barely remembered the dive itself, she said.

"I ended up using a lot more air on that dive with the excitement, and I barely remember the shipwreck, so we will probably have to revisit it one day," she said. 

Panoramic view of tropical coastline in Fiji with turquoise ocean, lush greenery and anchored boats.

The proposal took place well below the surface off the coast of Fiji — near the Salamanda shipwreck. (iStock)

After they resurfaced, the dive crew and fellow divers celebrated with the couple

The pair later returned to their resort for champagne.

The Patersons first met in 2021 — and tied the knot in December 2024.

The couple continues to scuba dive regularly — including during their honeymoon in the Maldives, where they encountered whale sharks and manta rays.

For anyone interested in Fiji scuba diving, the MV Salamanda is "a standout site," according to a blog about it. 

"One of the most remarkable features of the wreck is that she rests perfectly upright on the seabed — a rare and striking sight underwater," according to fijidiving.com. "Sitting on a sandy bottom … the wreck gives the impression of a ship paused mid-journey, creating a dramatic and immersive dive experience."

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

